The pictures were sent in by the club back in 2014 - the year before it celebrated its centenary.

The club was formed by the men who served at the Royal Navy Air Ship base in Polegate in 1915 and had their own nickname, the Gas Baggers.

The club now meets at the war memorial recreation ground at Wannock Road and has two 2 teams both playing in the Mid Sussex League.

For more information about the club, visit the website here

More old photographs from our retro section:

1. Polegate Football Club, 1970s/1980s Photo Sales

2. Polegate Football Club, 1970s Photo Sales

3. Polegate Football Club with trophy, 1970s Photo Sales

4. Polegate Football Club team picture, 1960s Photo Sales