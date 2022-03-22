Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132524001
Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132524001

Eastbourne Tyre Company back in the 1920s in pictures

We had a dig through our archives and found these lovely old photographs of Eastbourne Tyre Company from the 1920s.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:10 am

The firm was established in the town in 1925 by Nelson Ashby, the current owner’s grandfather.

The company moved to its present premises in Fort Road, Seaside, in 1929.

The original pictures were photographed by Herald freelance Mark Dimmock back in 2015.

• If you have similar pictures you would like to share with us, please send them as JPEGs to [email protected] and we’ll do our best to feature them both here and online.

More wonderful old photos from our retro section:

Steam engines through the ages in Eastbourne

7 old photographs of picturesque Holywell

17 pictures of historic Eastbourne model village

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132143001

Photo Sales

2.

Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132154001

Photo Sales

3.

Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132205001

Photo Sales

4.

Eastbourne Tyres Looking Back SUS-150926-132216001

Photo Sales
SeasideSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 3