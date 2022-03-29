8 old pictures of Eastbourne landmark, the Redoubt Fortress

It was one of a chain of many Martello towers built on the Sussex coast.

They were manned with cannon, but were never needed against the French.

We found these photographs in our archives depicting the uses the fortress has been put to over the years.

Thanks to Eastbourne Heritage Service, who supplied us with these pictures back in 2014.

• If you have any photographs showing Eastbourne in days gone by, we’d love to share them with our readers both in print and online. Email [email protected]

More old Eastbourne from our retro section you might enjoy:

1. The Church Lads Brigade was founded in 1891. Between 1911 and 1930 it was the largest cadet force in the country. Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093631001 Photo Sales

2. Artillery Volunteers at the Redoubt mid nineteenth century Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093647001 Photo Sales

3. This unique plan of the Redoubt Fortress from 1908 shows how parts of the building had changed and how each casemate was used Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093657001 Photo Sales

4. One of the 11 inch cannon installed at the Redoubt in the mid nineteenth century. Each cannon weighed 25,000 kg Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093707001 Photo Sales