8 old pictures of Eastbourne landmark, the Redoubt Fortress

It was one of a chain of many Martello towers built on the Sussex coast.
They were manned with cannon, but were never needed against the French.
We found these photographs in our archives depicting the uses the fortress has been put to over the years.
Thanks to Eastbourne Heritage Service, who supplied us with these pictures back in 2014.
• If you have any photographs showing Eastbourne in days gone by, we’d love to share them with our readers both in print and online. Email [email protected]
More old Eastbourne from our retro section you might enjoy:
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
Page 1 of 2