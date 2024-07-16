Astonishing story of 20-year South Downs National Park campaign told in riveting new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​The extraordinary story of the 20-year campaign to protect the treasured South Downs with National Park status is told in a new book by Midhurst author Robin Crane.

The former wildlife film producer was one of the original seven who founded the South Downs Campaign and he chaired the meetings throughout the long fight.

Robin said his recently-published book, The Fight for the South Downs, tells the 'almost unbelievable' story of the campaign.

He added: "The story of our 20-year fight to get a National Park is a significant event in local, and national, history. This is a story that I believe needed to be told, how a swathe of south-east England became a National Park, protected for future generations for them to enjoy and nurture.

A message for the inspector: The South Downs Campaign demonstration at the public inquiry, held in Worthing in December 2007. Picture: South Downs Campaign

"All of us who were involved are proud of what has become the South Downs National Park. John Templeton, one of our doughty campaigners, said of our story that ‘you couldn’t make it up, it is something too astonishing to be believed!’.

"I have received rave reviews about the book. I’m greatly encouraged by people who knew nothing of our history, who have said that once they began reading the book, the story was so gripping they couldn’t put it down.”

Robin was ‘thrilled to bits’ to have the cover picture by Gordon Rushmer, as it encapsulates the South Downs, featuring downland, woodland, river, fields and community in one stunning painting.

All those who have a special affection for the glorious South Downs and enjoy and appreciate the area’s National Park status today will be totally absorbed by this extraordinary history, which began with a meeting between seven individuals in 1990 with the aim to achieve the greatest protection for the area.

Author Robin Crane and editor Margaret Paren with the book, The Fight for the South Downs. Picture: South Downs Campaign

From this modest beginning, the South Downs Campaign grew to a body representing 159 national, regional and local community groups by the time the National Park was established in 2010.

The initial chapter describes the special qualities of the South Downs and the Western Weald today and the evolution of its landscapes and communities over the centuries.

The South Downs National Park was first mooted back in the 1920s and the next two chapters describe these earlier attempts to conserve the area, when even Beachy Head was threatened by developers.

The main thrust of the book is the story of the South Downs Campaign. With the downland under increasing pressure from development, the 'original seven' met in a small office at Sussex Wildlife Trust HQ in 1990 with one dream – to help secure the long-term protection of this treasured landscape that had inspired the likes of Austen and Kipling.

Hilary Benn MP, who created the South Downs National Park, with Robin Crane and Margaret Paren, displaying the Confirmation Order he signed on Nov 12, 2009, at Ditchling. Picture: South Downs Campaign

Powerful forces opposed but dogged lobbying persuaded the newly-elected Labour government in 1997 to take a fresh look and the designation process began.

But a public inquiry, a change in legislation, an Appeal Court decision and a re-opened inquiry that overturned the original findings, were all necessary before the National Park was confirmed in 2010.

Robin chaired the campaign from its founding until the National Park was finally designated. From the outset, the campaign was run by a team of both volunteers and professionals. By the time the dream of a South Downs National Park was realised, the campaign had swollen to a movement of 159 national, regional and local bodies, with The Campaign for National Parks, The Ramblers Association, Sussex Wildlife Trust and Sussex and Hampshire CPREs as the lead organisations.

It was a campaign full of twists, turns, setbacks and mini-victories, especially over the much-debated Western Weald, one of the most anciently wooded parts of England, which almost did not make it into the National Park.

Compiling the book proofs at Liss Parish Council office. Picture: South Downs Campaign

Margaret Paren, who chaired the South Downs National Park Authority for its first ten years, took a prominent role in the last half of the campaign and she has edited this book.

A former Whitehall civil servant, Margaret worked tirelessly over many years to help secure the designation and was a key protagonist in the battle to protect the Western Weald.

Margaret, who lives in Liss, said: “This is a story that shows just what can be achieved by determination, hard work and, above all else, passion for a cause. Every day I look out at the countryside around me and marvel at the legacy of the campaign.”

Margaret and Robin were joined by central figures from the campaign at the National Park Authority’s offices in Midhurst for the book launch ceremony.

The Fight for the South Downs is priced at £14.99, available from the South Downs Centre in Midhurst and Seven Sisters Visitor Centre in Exceat. The book can also be ordered from local bookshops and is available at www.browndogbooks.uk postage free.