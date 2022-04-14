Did you take part in the 2012 St George’s Day parade in Hastings?

Members of the local Scout and Guide groups were out in force ten years ago on Sunday, April 22, 2012 for the annual St George’s Day parade.

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:59 am
St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12.
St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12.

Around 900 people took part in the festivities, which was the largest number for several years.

The day’s events included a flag procession from Wellington Square to the White Rock Theatre, where a service was held, and the Scouts and Guides renewed their promises.

St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12. Section 5 Drummers lead the parade

St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12. The 9th Hastings Scout Group
St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12. White Rock
St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12.
St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings. 22.04.12. From 3rd Hastings Scout Group are Emily, Shashi and Isabella
