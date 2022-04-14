St George's Day Parade, Wellington Square, Hastings.
Around 900 people took part in the festivities, which was the largest number for several years.
The day’s events included a flag procession from Wellington Square to the White Rock Theatre, where a service was held, and the Scouts and Guides renewed their promises.
