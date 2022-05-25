Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest. 26.05.12. Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Zumba dancing at the festival
Do you remember the weekend of festival fun in Bexhill’s Egerton Park ten years ago?

Bexhill’s fifth Edgyfest proved to be an event worthy of the anniversary ten years ago - helped in no small measure by exceptionally warm weather - and drew hundreds of people to the town’s Egerton Park, after which it takes its name.

By Colin Jenner
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:03 pm

The event took place on the first weekend of June 2012. The Friday saw 300 people, including leading members of both Bexhill and Hastings’ communities, attending the evening launch of Bexhill’s own street pastors.

The following day brought a host of activities, not least of which was a 10-team It’s A Knockout style event and a tug-o’-war - convincingly won by Flour Power, a group of ladies who trounced all opposition.

Zumba dancing to Latin-American rhythms was also popular with crowds who enjoyed a range of stalls and sideshows, crafts, puppet shows and for youngsters, a bouncy castle.

1. Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest.26.05.12.Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Eugenie Demeza and Alayna Webb play badminton in the 'Active Women' (Active Hastings) games area.

Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Kelsey-May, Lexie and Kirsty have a go at kite making with recycled materials

Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Wheeler has her face painted

Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Mel, Becky and Eden have some fun with mushy peas at the Rother Childrens Centre Messy Play Session.

Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY

