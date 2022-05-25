The event took place on the first weekend of June 2012. The Friday saw 300 people, including leading members of both Bexhill and Hastings’ communities, attending the evening launch of Bexhill’s own street pastors.

The following day brought a host of activities, not least of which was a 10-team It’s A Knockout style event and a tug-o’-war - convincingly won by Flour Power, a group of ladies who trounced all opposition.

Zumba dancing to Latin-American rhythms was also popular with crowds who enjoyed a range of stalls and sideshows, crafts, puppet shows and for youngsters, a bouncy castle.

1. Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest.26.05.12.Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Eugenie Demeza and Alayna Webb play badminton in the 'Active Women' (Active Hastings) games area. Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest. 26.05.12. Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Eugenie Demeza and Alayna Webb play badminton in the 'Active Women' (Active Hastings) games area. Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

2. Kelsey-May, Lexie and Kirsty have a go at kite making with recycled materials Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest. 26.05.12. Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Kelsey-May, Lexie and Kirsty have a go at kite making with recycled materials Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3. Wheeler has her face painted Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest. 26.05.12. Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Abi Wheeler has her face painted Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

4. Mel, Becky and Eden have some fun with mushy peas at the Rother Childrens Centre Messy Play Session. Egerton Park, Bexhill. Edgy Fest. 26.05.12. Picture by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Mel, Becky and Eden have some fun with mushy peas at the Rother Childrens Centre Messy Play Session. Photo: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales