The heatwave has left people longing for the old days, when Worthing Lido had a very popular pool open for the summer months.

The Worthing Borough Council owned Lido has been a hot topic for some months due to the state of the Grade II listed seafront structure, with many fearing it could crumble into the sea.

Talk of regeneration, with Worthing's two MPs joining forces in a bid to find multi-million pounds worth of investment to save the Lido, has prompted Herald readers to share their memories of how it used to be.

Sue Quartermain said: "They need to keep it and restore it. I remember this from when I was a small child, spending all my holidays with my grandparents. I love Worthing, it's my happy place ,with the best memories."

Worthing Lido open for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend in May 1971

John Bishop said: "I have many wonderful memories of the Lido when I was a young boy. I was down there nearly every day during the school holidays. I'm 80 now so that'd have been 70 years ago. It would be wonderful to see it come back again."

Karen Barnard said: "Used to spend hours there as a kid with my family in the summer holidays great fun, bring back the outside pool."

Sue Leagas said: "I remember it well and swam in it when I was a kid, way back in the day!"

Philip Barry said: "As a child I went to Worthing every August. Loved the Lido pool."

Debbie Reeves-Kew remembers winning a toddler competition there once and Moira Collins said it was great when it had entertainment on the stage.

Jane Butler said: "With hotter weather becoming routine and with the sewage being pumped into the sea, making swimming a health hazard, restoring this open air pool makes so much sense."

Many readers have said they would love it if the swimming pool at the Lido was reopened, citing examples elsewhere where similar pools have been restored to great success.

Graham Feest said: "The rise in Lidos around the UK in terms of popularity would make it good to be returned to that state and provide a great amenity."

Nina Moore said: "It adds so much character to Worthing seafront preservation and some TLC could make it extra special."

Nigel Rickard said: "The way our weather is going open air swimming pools might be the way to go!"