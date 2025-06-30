Worthing MPs join forces in a bid to save Grade II listed Lido

Worthing's two MPs have joined forces in a bid to find multi-million pounds worth of investment to save the town's Grade II listed Lido.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, and Tom Rutland, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, are working with experts on regeneration to investigate options for the Worthing Borough Council owned structure.

Dr Cooper pointed out that two comprehensive Levelling Up Fund bids by the council had failed but there were various other external sources with big pots of funding, like The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Work on the lido will be part of a new regeneration project involving the council, MPs and experts on coastal regeneration.

Dr Cooper said Worthing can learn lessons from other areas and cited Morecambe and Bristol lido refurbishments as recent examples to consider.

She is using her contacts as chair of the Healthy Places All-Party Parliamentary Group to help her home town.

She and other MPs have been looking at healthy town centres across the country and examples of best practice, and as a result, she will bring together a critical mass of people for Worthing.

Dr Cooper said 'we are talking millions' to put the Lido right.