The collection belongs to bus enthusiast Paul Landymore, who has great memories of both Arundel and Littlehampton bus stations.

Paul said Arundel bus station opened in April 1950, located beside the River Arun at the bottom of Arundel High Street.

"Buses reversed into one of three parking bays," he said. "The bus station gave passengers a more comfortable waiting area and a small enquiry and parcel office opened in the following year.

"Southdown ran buses to Littlehampton every 15 minutes, to Chichester, Brighton, Pulborough and Horsham every hour and two-hourly to Storrington and Horsham.

"In November 1971, following Southdown cutbacks to services across the county, the need for a bus station was much reduced.

"From September 1975, Arundel’s bus station was closed, with buses stopping outside beside the river instead.

"The south and west walls of the bus station were demolished in 1978, while the disused enquiry office and toilets on the east side survived until 1983, when demolition was completed. The building of new riverside flats followed."

In September 2024, Paul and fellow enthusiast Paul Llewellyn organised an exclusive trip on a 1965 Leyland Leopard, recreating the Southdown service 71 from Horsham and Storrington to Arundel.

The nostalgic bus ride marked 53 years since Southdown closed its depot in East Street, Littlehampton, but it also gave a reminder of the services that once ran in Arundel.

The aim was to rekindle memories of the lengthy cross-country Southdown route introduced in the summer of 1945, from Horsham via Christ’s Hospital, Storrington, Amberley and Arundel to Littlehampton.

The 1965 Leyland Leopard with Marshall bodywork was provided by long-time Southdown driver Norman Stanbridge, complete with accurate blinds.

Arriving at Arundel, the bus was unable to stop at the stand that has been in use since 1975, due to an articulated lorry, which 'rather cramped its style' but nevertheless space was found where passengers could alight before the bus continued its journey to Littlehampton.

Compared to today’s buses, it was a heavier drive but for passengers it was a pure wallow in nostalgia.

1 . Arundel bus station Arundel bus station opened in April 1950 Photo: Paul Landymore

2 . Arundel bus station The entrance to the bus station was at the bottom of Arundel High Street Photo: Paul Landymore

3 . Arundel bus station Buses reversed into one of three parking bays Photo: Paul Landymore

4 . Arundel bus station An open-top 702 bus heading to Worthing Pier via Lyminster, Wick and Littlehampton Photo: Paul Landymore