The pupils from year eight to 12 embarked on an ambitious project to run their own school radio station to enrich the curriculum.
The programmes were a mixture of live and pre-recorded shows and included science debates, an interactive vote for the favourite figure of the 20th century and music from local bands.
Year 12 student Sam Harman, 17, said: “It has really helped with my music technology skills which I am studying at the moment as well as loads of basic life skills, from communication to working with other people.”
Year eight student Georgie Sweeney, 13, said: “I have learned a lot about team work and time management.”
The school believes that the project helps with student self esteem, student voice and student motivation as well as applying a sense of reality to much of the learning.
The broadcast included a special programme on the school’s Africa Project charity and a Grease musical as well as commercial music and competitions.
The rest of the school also made Radio Weald part of their lessons.
