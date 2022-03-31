The pupils from year eight to 12 embarked on an ambitious project to run their own school radio station to enrich the curriculum.

The programmes were a mixture of live and pre-recorded shows and included science debates, an interactive vote for the favourite figure of the 20th century and music from local bands.

Year 12 student Sam Harman, 17, said: “It has really helped with my music technology skills which I am studying at the moment as well as loads of basic life skills, from communication to working with other people.”

Year eight student Georgie Sweeney, 13, said: “I have learned a lot about team work and time management.”

The school believes that the project helps with student self esteem, student voice and student motivation as well as applying a sense of reality to much of the learning.

The broadcast included a special programme on the school’s Africa Project charity and a Grease musical as well as commercial music and competitions.

The rest of the school also made Radio Weald part of their lessons.

