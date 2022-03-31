Horsham in the late 1990s, showing the Causeway, Carfax, and shopping centre from the sky
Horsham nostalgia: Aerial pictures taken 25 years ago show the town centre, Shelley Fountain, Tanbridge House School and Horsham Park

These pictures from the County Times archives offer a bird's-eye view of the Horsham area in the late 1990s.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 6:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 6:18 pm

Many of the town's landmarks can be identified, including the Rising Universe more commonly known as the Shelley Fountain, which stood at the bottom of West Street, and the avenue of trees along the path in Horsham Park, which have of course grown a fair bit since then.

What familiar features can you identify?

1.

North Street and the edge of Horsham Park





2.

An aerial view of Horsham 20 years ago including the park, the RSA buildings and East Street





3.

THe RSA buildings in the centre of Horsham pictures 20 years ago





4.

Horsham town centre including the Carfax, Piries Place and Albion Way




West Street
