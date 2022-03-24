They were taken by Sealand Aerial Photography and we are sharing them now by kind permission of director Malcolm Lamb.

The underpass was constructed by Wimpey Construction Southern Region in the 1980s, when the southern bypass for Broadbridge Heath was built.

Farthing Hill underpass at Horsham when it was newly completed