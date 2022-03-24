Horsham nostalgia: Farthings Hill underpass during construction

These wonderful pictures offer an aerial view of the Farthings Hill underpass when it was constructed.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 8:19 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:43 am

They were taken by Sealand Aerial Photography and we are sharing them now by kind permission of director Malcolm Lamb.

The underpass was constructed by Wimpey Construction Southern Region in the 1980s, when the southern bypass for Broadbridge Heath was built.

Farthings Hill underpass under construction in Horsham
