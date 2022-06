In 1977 the West Sussex County Times carried a 16-page souvenir pullout commemorating the 25th anniversary of her reign.

We will be reproducing this historic publication in full inside the County Times this week.

The newspaper – then a broadsheet, also carried a long list of all of the street parties planned throughout the district.

Can you spot your road on the list?

Silver Jubilee special A flashback to the broadsheet County Times published on June 3, 1977, which carried a message from the Queen to our readers

Silver Jubilee special The County Times carried a long list of all the street parties planned to mark the occasion

Silver Jubilee special Street parties held around Horsham in 1977

Silver Jubilee special Hamilton Road in Horsham held the first street party