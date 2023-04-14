Edit Account-Sign Out
Newhaven history celebrated at stamp and postcard fair

A fair will host stamp and postcard dealers at Denton and Mount Pleasant community centre on Sunday, April 30 from 10am until 4pm.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

The event is hosted by Step Back in Time, a store in Brighton offering vintage prints and collectible postcards. Robert Jeeves founded the store in 2000. He is a local historian on Brighton and Hove and has been a collector since 1974. He said that the fair acts as a social meet up for like minded people interested in local history.

The second fair of the year will welcome well-known coin dealers Chris Pinner and Nick Swabey. Also confirmed are popular stamp dealers Brian Roberts, Christine Chard, John Terry, and John Perryman. For all your postcard needs and wants, pop down to browse new stock from Step Back In Time and Alan Brooks.

Dealers are encouraged to attend the event. The fair is well-attended, and has become a very sociable day. Mr. Jeeves added that he can offer valuations at his store for items of interest.

Local history celebrated at Newhaven stamp and postcard fair

Newhaven history in particular dates back thousands of years, potentially all the way to 400BC. The town is rich in history, which makes events like these all the more interesting.

Work on Newhaven fort began in 1864 by Lord Palmerston in fear of a French invasion. During the First World War, Newhaven was a principal port for the transportation of supplies and munitions to France. Newhaven also played an important role during the Second World War, such as the Dieppe Raid in 1942. The tunnels which run underneath Heighton Hill were used as a secret intelligence centre known as HMS Forward during the Second World War.

