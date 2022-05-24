Thousands of residents waited to greet the Queen on Good Friday in 1978, with some children even slipping through the barriers to give her presents as she arrived at Chichester Station.

This second royal appearance for the city saw her visiting Roussillon Barracks – the home of the Royal Military Police. As Colonel-in-Chief, the Queen was shown the many sides to military police work, including demonstrations of a vehicle check-and-search, a mock arrest, and a simulated murder scene.

She then took lunch in the officers’ mess and was escorted out of the barracks by the Mounted Troop as she left.

Her Majesty later insisted that her car drive slowly through Chichester so she could wave to residents.

The Queen has made two visits to the area since – one on Maundy Thursday in 1986 and another more recently in 2017 – in addition to her prior appearance in 1956.

1. The Queen visits Chichester The Queen watches a mock arrest at the barracks. Photo: Chichester Observer Photo Sales

2. The Queen visits Chichester The Queen inspects members of the Royal Military Police Association. Photo: Chichester Observer Photo Sales

3. The Queen visits Chichester The Queen smiles as she visits the barracks. Photo: Chichester Observer Photo Sales

4. The Queen visits Chichester The Queen with the Mayor of Chichester Terrence France in 1978. Photo: Chichester Observer Photo Sales