The Queen’s third visit to the city came in 1986 for the Maundy Service – the first and only time the ceremony has taken place in Sussex.

In a 1986 edition of the Observer, the Queen and Prince Philip were said to be ‘big hits with the people of Chichester’.

The traditional service saw Her Majesty present Maundy Money to 120 men and women from Sussex in front of a congregation of hundreds.

She was joined by the Yeoman of the Guard, and Chichester schoolchildren were given the privilege of joining the procession as the Queen left the Cathedral.

Following the service, the Queen took a ‘walkabout’ in North Street and dedicated plenty of time to meeting Chichester residents, many of whom had brought bouquets of flowers as gifts for her. Many of these bouquets had to be gathered up and carried by eager Chichester police.

The Duke, who met and chatted with residents alongside the Queen, was described as being in ‘jovial form’ as he cracked jokes.

During the visit, the Queen had lunch at the Council House alongside the Mayor Tony French and chairman of the district council Norman Best.

Pictures taken by Malcom McCluskey, Billl Shimmin, Kate Shemilt and Robert Cristina.

