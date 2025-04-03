Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the 80th anniversary of VE Day coming up in May, people in Adur and Worthing are being encouraged to get involved.

Adur and Worthing Councils are encouraging residents in local communities to get involved with celebrations on VE Day on Thursday, May 8 and the days running up to it.

"We’re looking forward to a whole series of events that are being put on across Adur and Worthing in recognition of the 80th anniversary of VE Day this May,” the councils said in a social media post.

"Our teams are supporting the area’s veterans to help them plan and organise their events and will be lighting Worthing’s beacon on VE Day itself.

“We will also be lighting the beacon at Lancing Beach Green in partnership with Lancing Parish Council, which is also organising an evening of celebration that will include live entertainment, games, fairground rides, stalls and much more.”

In Worthing town centre, there will be a VE Day-themed street market party on Sunday, May 4.

The councils this will feature ‘various stalls, entertainment and activities’ to ‘commemorate the historical occasion’. The celebration is being led by Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District.

The councils added: “We’re also pleased to share that we have received resident applications for road closures to enable community-led street parties which will be held in celebration of the landmark anniversary.

“We hope to see a huge celebration across Adur and Worthing as residents come together to celebrate the occasion and honour the sacrifices of the nation’s servicemen and women.”

The full details of Adur and Worthing’s VE Day events are ‘being finalised’, and the council said they will be shared with the public ‘soon’.

Further information can be found on events and activities you can get involved in from the following websites: ve80.com and ve-vjday80.gov.uk/get-involved/