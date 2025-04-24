There was a time for anyone growing up in Worthing when no visit to the town centre was complete without a stop-off at Gamleys in Portland Road to look at – and to beg parents to buy – toys including Scalextric, Lego, action figures and much more.

Among the biggest names to go was Woolworths, which first opened in Rowlands Road in August 1920. By 1930, it had moved to Montague Street but this branch closed in 2009. In April, 2023, the old Woolworths sign was uncovered by contractors working on the building, sparking memories of the shop as it was – click here to read Elaine Hammond’s recollection, featuring the ceiling train set, pick and mix sweets and even mopeds.

Beales, which had entrances in South Street and the Montague Centre, closed its doors in 2020. Many still thought of it as Bentalls, which was established in Worthing in 1947 and taken over by Beales in 2002.

Bhs, originally British Home Stores, was in Montague Street, Worthing, until 2016. The once busy shop had clothing, lighting and a large restaurant upstairs.

Next in Montague Street may have gone but the chain still has its much larger store in Shoreham, close to the Holmbush Centre. Our picture from December 28, 2006, reminds us of the long queues that use to form for sales.

Bunce’s Home Hardware had a near-iconic store in Chapel Road, near Teville Gate. It closed, along with the firm's other branches, in 2019.

More recently, Worthing said goodbye to Wilko, but its spirit lives on in the B&M shop which opened in the same premises. In 2025, Roly’s Fudge Pantry and the Scope charity shop have shut their doors.

Other changes in recent years have seen popular chicken chain Nando’s moving into the old Laura Ashely building, Sussex-based and family run bakery firm Truffles opening in part of the former Monsoon/Accessorize shop, and Pret A Manager opening in the old Top Shop and Top Man store, also in Montague Street.

Below, we take a look at these changes and more, in more than 40 pictures...

1 . Gamleys Gamleys, in Portland Road, may not be familiar to the young now, but is much missed by the young at heart Photo: SussexWorld

2 . Woolworths Toys, clothing, kettles and CDs, and not to mention the pick 'n' mix, Woolworths sold it all. The Montague Street store closed its doors early in 2009. Photo: SussexWorld

3 . Woolworths in Worthing The old Worthing Woolworths sign was uncovered during building works in April, 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Woolworths The old Worthing Woolworths sign was uncovered during building works in April, 2023 Photo: Elaine Hammond