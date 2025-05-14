Major national retailer to close its Worthing branch

A poster in the window of the branch in Montague Street, Worthing, says the store will close for good on Saturday, May 24.

It thanked people for their custom, and directed people to use the River Island website, or the chain’s Brighton branch instead.

The news comes at a time of big change in Worthing’s high street. Over the past few months there have been lots of shops and restaurants opening and closing.

Just this week it was revealed a new Asian supermarket was set to open in Montague Street, while almost opposite River Island a Warren James jewellers opened earlier this month.

Back in March, Hannah Manzaroli – manager of the Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) – said the organisation was ‘having no end of problems’ with the Worthing Heat Network that is been installed. It led to her saying she feared for the future of the high street due to constant roadworks, which she felt was putting off visitors.

When Sussex World was in town this week, roadworks had led to the closure of the western end of Union Place, as well as the southern side of Chapel Road between the North Street roundabout and Union Place.

At that time Ms Manzaroli said low-carbon energy company Hemiko – which was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – has amended and delayed some of their plans ‘with no consultation’.

"All of the things that have been agreed with us before, they're just changing every week,” she said.

"Some of our businesses are 80 per cent down and it's also come at the same time as the car parking changes – where you pay on arrival instead of when you leave.

"This means that we are not able to encourage people to stay a bit longer. You also have an app and Wi-Fi is terrible in this area as well. So that's an issue.

"So all of these things are kind of happening all at the same time. And also parking charges are going up too. So, the traders are just really suffering at the moment."

In response, Hemiko – an investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks – said it ‘acknowledges the challenges’ that local businesses in Worthing are facing in the ‘current economic climate’.

