This year’s sculpture will pay homage to five decades of BMW M and showcase some of its most iconic models.

BMW’s Motorsport division was launched in May 1972 with only 35 employees – however, it soon became one of the most successful racing departments in the world.

Today, BMW M GmbH stands for compelling driving every day on the road, as well as on the racetrack.

BMW i4 M50, M1 and M5 CS in front of Goodwood House. Photo by Joseph Harding

2022 sees BMW M celebrate its 50th anniversary, with a number of exciting launches and celebrations planned throughout the year, including the Festival of Speed’s monumental Central Feature.

Frank van Meel, chief executive of BMW M, said: “As BMW M, we feel honoured to play a very special role at this year’s Festival of Speed.

“For our 50th anniversary, we couldn’t imagine a better place to celebrate our products with fans of the brand.

“I am particularly looking forward to unveiling a certain vehicle to the world’s public for the first time – a vehicle we have been waiting a long time for.”

BMW i4 M50, M5 CS and M1 at Goodwood. Photo by Joseph Harding

Since the first Central Feature in 1997, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become synonymous with the bold and innovative sculptures which each year celebrate the extraordinary achievements of a different manufacturer or milestone.

Attendees of the Goodwood Festival of Speed can look forward to seeing BMW M’s most celebrated vehicles take to the Hill across the weekend, with many of its famous drivers behind the wheel alongside other special moments.

BMW will be present in two main locations; BMW M at Trackside and within the iconic Stable Yard – both locations will enable visitors to see the latest cars up close.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 50 years of BMW’s hugely successful Motorsport division at this year’s Festival of Speed, and it is especially fitting as we prepare to honour The Innovators - Masterminds of Motorsport.

“BMW M’s success can of course be attributed to half a century of innovation and we look forward to honouring the marque’s past, present and future achievements at Goodwood in June.”

BMW was previously honoured with the 2016 Central Feature, when the marque celebrated its centenary with a sensational gathering of cars at the Festival of Speed.

The Central Feature was unveiled in a dramatic firework display accompanied by a cavalcade of BMW’s finest motors sweeping up the Hill; while the BMW M Avenue showcased 12 iconic current and historic cars.

Further details of BMW M’s presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming weeks.