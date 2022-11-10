The 2022 DreamToys were launched on Wednesday, November 9 in Central London.

The toys were selected by the DreamToys retail panel and included in the long-list were 72 winners to suit every child, price budget and style of play.

From those the top 12 were chosen to represent what retailers think will be in the most demand in the run up to Christmas.

The 12 toys to keep an eye out for are:

Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll, Mattel UK, £32.99 Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, Spin Master Toys UK, £79.99 Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Hero Pack, Character Options, £10.99 GiGi the Giraffe, Character Options, £27.99 Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise, MooseToys, £64.99 Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset, MooseToys, £29.99 PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Themed Vehicles, Spin Master Toys UK, £17.99 Pokémon Elite Trainer Box, Asmodee UK, £42.50 Rainbow High Series 4 Fashion Doll, MGA Entertainment, £31.99 Sink N’ Sand Game, Spin Master Toys UK, £19.99 Original 7.5” Squishmallows, Jazwares, £7.99 LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST, LEGO Company, £44.99

Paul Reader, the new chair of the DreamToys selection committee, said: “Featuring an exciting mixture of classic toys and the year’s biggest brands, the DreamToys 2022 list encapsulates what we believe will be the most sought-after products this Christmas.

“2022 has been a challenging year for many families and the committee took this into consideration when selecting this year’s list with eight of the top 12 priced under £35.

"We know many use the DreamToys list for guidance when it comes to making purchasing decisions and we feel we’ve selected the best toys to delight children this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

Melissa Symonds, executive director, UK Toys, The NPD Group added: “Despite the current cost of living crisis, Christmas remains a key event for families and a celebratory event to look forward to at the end of the year. With the average price of a toy in December just £13.11, parents and gift buyers don’t have to spend a fortune on presents that will guarantee some fun and smiles during the festive period.”

To view the full longlist of DreamToys, head to the DreamToys Facebook page (www.facebook.com/dreamtoysUK).

