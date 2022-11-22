Shoppers in Worthing are being asked to support local businesses this Christmas.

At cabinet this morning, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that winter will be a ‘challenging period for the country’ caused by the aftermath of the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Worthing Town Centre manager Sharon Clarke told SussexWorld that local businesses face a ‘difficult winter’.

"We are trying to encourage people as much as possible to support local businesses over this time,” Ms Clarke said.

"We know money is going to be tight. The more people can support them when they are able to, then it will help to keep them going over difficult winter that they know is ahead."

It is time to feel festive in Worthing as the Christmas lights are now on. Click here to see our picture gallery.

The town didn’t have an official switching on ceremony but the lights are now on for everyone to enjoy.

The switch on marks the start of a number of events taking place around the town.

“We've got so much going on,” Ms Clarke said.

"Most of the lights are now up and we’ve got our Christmas event on Thursday, December 1.

"The independence market event will be free to enter, running from 3pm to 7pm. We've got Titan the Robot, who was a semi finalist on Britain's Got Talent.”

A number of other events are taking place around the town, including the Worthing Toy Soldier Trail which starts on Friday, November 29.

There are ten toy soldiers to find around the town. To claim the gift card prize, you need to collect all the names of the soldiers and put your trail map and entry form into Santa’s post box at the junction of Montague Street and Montague Place. Alternatively, you can post to 12 The Steyne, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 3DS.

There will also be a community group and business-sponsored Christmas tree trail, in which members of the public can vote for their favourite tree.

People on social media will also be given the chance to vote for their favourite Christmas window in town.

Speaking last month, amid the cost of living crisis, Ms Clarke said: “We think that it’s more important than ever to bring smiles to Worthing residents and visitors’ faces.

“Some families may decide not to have festive lighting themselves this year and so having something in the heart of the town that everyone can enjoy is really important.”

Restaurateur Andy Sparsis, who is one of the directors of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, added: “We have ringfenced our funding and moved things around, so have managed not to have to reduce the Christmas lights at all.

"We invested last year in a big present and walk-through Christmas tree, which will again sit in the town centre. They are more cost efficient when it comes to energy.

"We want to protect the businesses as well as they need the income more than ever.

“If we don't invest in Christmas, the lights will go out forever in Worthing for many businesses.”