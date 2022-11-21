Time to feel festive in Worthing as the Christmas lights are now on.

Worthing didn’t have an official switching on ceremony but the lights are now on for everyone to enjoy.

The switch on marks the start of a number of events taking place around the town, including the Worthing Toy Soldier Trail which starts Friday, November 29.

There are ten toy soldiers to find around the town. Collect all the names and pop your trail map and entry form into Santa’s post box at the junction of Montague Street and Montague Place or post to 12 The Steyne, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 3DS. Pick up a trail map from a number of locations around the town

There will also be Christmas markets in the run up to December 25 and on Saturday December 7, 14 and 21 there will be a free Santa’s Grotto in Montague Place where you can grab a great picture with the man himself, with giveaways and a festive disco to get in the festive spirit. While waiting children will be able to write letters to Santa and place them in the post box in Montague Place – you never know Santa may have time to send a reply.

