Crawley Christmas bin collection: These are the rubbish and collections times for Christmas 2022/23

Christmas is fast approaching, which means that it’s time to think about bin collection over the festive season.

Keeping up with the Christmas tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully, this will take part of the stress away for your holiday celebrations.

Crawley Borough Council has released its 2022/2023 Christmas collection dates, which are as follows:

Normal collection day: Monday

Rubbish collections: Tuesday 27 December, Tuesday 3 January, Monday 9 January

Recycling week one collections: Tuesday 27 December, Monday 9 January

Recycling week two collections: Monday 19 December, Tuesday 3 January

Normal collection day: Tuesday

Rubbish collections: Wednesday 28 December, Wednesday 4 January, Tuesday 10 January

Recycling week one collections: Wednesday 28 December, Tuesday 10 January

Recycling week two collections: Tuesday 20 December, Wednesday 4 January

Normal collection day: Wednesday

Rubbish collections: Thursday 29 December, Thursday 5 January, Wednesday 11 January

Recycling week one collections: Thursday 29 December, Wednesday 11 January

Recycling week two collections: Wednesday 21 December, Thursday 5 January

Normal collection day: Thursday

Rubbish collections: Friday 30 December, Friday 6 January, Thursday 12 January

Recycling week one collections: Friday 30 December, Thursday 12 January

Recycling week two collections: Thursday 22 December, Friday 6 January

Normal collection day: Friday

Rubbish collections: Saturday 31 December, Saturday 7 January, Friday 13 January

Recycling week one collections: Saturday 31 December, Friday 13 January

Recycling week two collections: Friday 23 December, Saturday 7 January

Normal collection day: Narrow access/rural collections

Rubbish collections: Thursday 29 December, Thursday 5 January, Wednesday 11 January

Recycling week one collections: N/A

Recycling week two collections: Thursday 22 December, Saturday 8 Jan

All collections will return to normal from Monday, January 6.

