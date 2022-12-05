Crawley Police issue guidance on how to protect your parcels this Christmas

A guide on how to prevent the theft of parcels on doorsteps has been issued by Crawley Police.

The guide gives practical advice on how to reduce the risk of being affected by the growing trend of theft of items left unattended by delivery drivers.

Crawley police issued the guidance on its Facebook page.

The post said: “With an increase of parcel deliveries in the run up to Christmas , we would like to offer up some practical advice to reduce the risk of being affected by the growing trend of theft of items left unattended by delivery drivers.

“Here are some things you could do to reduce the risk of doorstep theft:

“Track your parcel to ensure you or someone else is at home for the delivery.

“Install a video doorbell; this can be connected to your mobile so you are notified immediately of any delivery, and is easier to install than a full CCTV system

install a security light.

“Arrange for your parcel to be delivered to a trusted neighbour, or other family members who will be at home; if you live in a flat, is there a concierge who could accept the parcel for you?

use an off-site locker service for frequent deliveries, or for expensive items; these parcel boxes are more likely to be in busy, safer locations - such as supermarkets - rather than secluded areas which could be targeted by thieves.”

