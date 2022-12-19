Spotted:Crawley hosts Christmas lunch for vulnerable residents of the town with huge success

A Christmas lunch was hosted by Spotted:Crawley last week to give socially isolated residents a chance to celebrate the festive season.

Daniel Armstrong and his team of volunteers put on a Christmas meal with entertainment for those who would otherwise be spending the holidays alone this year. Father Christmas even made an appearance.

The event would not have been possible without the collaboration with Age UK, and Three Bridges Football Club.

There were also local performers at the meal, who entertained the guests with their singing. This included Vince Wooton (Crawley Pride) and Bella Culley. The Crawley Mayor was also in attendance.

Dan said: "What an amazing afternoon our guests and volunteers had. The smiles on the residents’ faces and the gratitude that I experienced warmed my heart and this event shines a beacon on the community spirit in this town.

“Well done Crawley.”

