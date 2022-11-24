With many watching their purse strings this year, Crawley Garden Centre has frozen last year’s prices of real trees, so they are affordable, sustainable and accessible to everyone.

Crawley Garden Centre will stock a variety of Christmas trees. The Nordmann Fir collection is sourced from Ireland and is the quintessential Christmas tree, renowned for its symmetrical shape, well-spaced branches, dark green foliage and needle retention. Popular for its traditional pyramid shape, families will love its dark green, needles and wonderful long-lasting fragrance.

The Fraser Fir is grown in Wales and is also another tree that customers can choose from, which is bushy and well-shaped with silvery green needles and a lovely citrus scent. A slimmer and more compact tree than the Nordmann Fir, families will love its soft touch and winter look it brings to the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability is a key topic for many households and having a real Christmas tree is a popular environmental choice over the festive period. Research by The Carbon Trust has revealed that “a real Christmas tree has a much lower carbon footprint, as much as 10% compared to its artificial counterpart.”

Crawley garden centre wants customers to choose real Christmas trees this festive season

Advertisement Hide Ad

A real tree spends around eight years growing in the field before it is harvested. Once it is cut, the grower will replace it with a newly planted tree that will grow ready for the next year, compared to an artificial tree that remains in landfill for centuries after disposal.

Over its lifetime, a real tree will take around a ton of CO2 out of the atmosphere, whilst one acre of planted Christmas trees on a farm is enough to provide the daily oxygen requirement of 18 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Stubbs, Group Development and Project Manager, said “Our real Christmas trees are great value and available at last year’s prices as we understand consumers’ concerns that they could be paying even more for their festive supplies this year.

“All of our trees have been grown and sourced close to home within the British Isles and our jolly team will be on hand to ensure the perfect tree is chosen for your home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad