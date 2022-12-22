It has been a difficult year for Crawley but there have been lots of reasons to be proud of our town in 2022.

The town showed resilience against what has been thrown at it and this year has demonstrated to me the community spirit that lives within the people who call Crawley their home.

Here are my top five uplifting stories of 2022:

Crawley PRIDE

This was the first PRIDE event I have attended and it was the most uplifting celebration I have ever been to. I first met all the wonderful people in the Memorial Gardens who came to support the event, then I followed Crawley Pride’s first ever parade through the town centre and then I met lots of happy, smiling faces in the arena at Goffs Park.

There was so much colour and the event was very well organised. I am looking forward to next year’s one.

Even through darkness, the people of this town rally together to support those in need. FreeShop Crawley was set-up during the pandemic and has been serving the community ever since. The demand for the food bank has increased during the cost of living crisis and the team has faced the challenge head on.

FreeShop Crawley

It was humbling to hear the difficulties the food bank faces on a daily basis, but talking to them for the story gave me hope that there is always someone out there to help people facing hardship.

This is another cost of living story, but this time from the perspective of an animal charity.

Lola’s Pet Sanctuary takes in animals who have been abandoned and helps them find new, loving homes. As the cost of living crisis gripped the country, the animal sanctuary struggled to get funds and experienced no donations for four months.

Lola's Pet Sanctuary

This hit me hard as I know that the animal sanctuary works so hard to look after the animals in its care. I ran the story and to my surprise, it helped them raise money to continue its work.

This was my first feature and it was a good one. Crawley’s own Ben Taylor aka The Magic Mod discussed with me his career and what Crawley means to him. It was nice to hear of a success story and highlights the talent that the town has to offer. I even got him to perform a magic trick for the camera.

Magic Mod

This was a wonderful story that I hope will inspire other children to take up the pen and write their own stories. Doreen-Zilpah Quansah, with the support of her mother Doreen Aboagye Addo, published her first book entitled ‘Diary of a Tween’. Diary of a Tween explores the life of a British, Ghanaian tween. It celebrates the unique experiences and culture of kids from the West African diaspora.

It has been a challenging year for many, but I have had the opportunity to cover many different stories from within the town and it has been an honour to give a voice to those who may otherwise have been forgotten.

