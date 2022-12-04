Nationwide search officially launched to find more members for Christmas carolling dog crew

Do you have a dog that loves to sing along to music? Do they have the paw-fect pitch and what it takes to be a canine Christmas caroller?

If the answer is yes, then your dog could be the next Christmas Howler with Yappy.com.

The Yappy team is sniffing out new doggy divas in Sussex to help spread a little festive joy this Christmas. The aptly named ‘Christmas Howlers’ have been warming up their vocal chords and are now looking to expand the group and spread festive cheer this year by creating the first-ever Christmas Howlers video - with a little help from their fur-iends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auditions to find the next ‘Christmas Howler’ are officially open. All you have to do is upload a video of your pet pooch singing their heart out to their favourite Christmas song or carol and tag @yappy_com on Instagram or TikTok, using the hashtag #christmashowlers.

The Yappy.com team is sniffing out new doggy divas in Sussex to help spread a little festive joy this Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best superstar ‘singers’ will be invited to join the Yappy Christmas Howlers in a special video and sent a fabulous package of Christmas treats from yappy.com as a prize!

John Smith, founder of Yappy.com, said: “We love our ‘Christmas Howlers’ at Yappy HQ and we’re excited to be opening up our search to recruit more talented members!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Howlers provide a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the nation’s amazing pooches and spread some festive cheer at the same time - we can’t wait to see the applications coming in!”

Yappy.com is a personalised pet product shop for dog and cat lovers, offering a huge range of exclusive products for you and your dog or cat that you won’t find anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply choose a product, upload a photo or choose an icon from over 450 different breeds, add their name and you’re done - pawsome presents in minutes.

To apply to be a Christmas Howler, simply upload a video of your dog singing and howling along to their favourite festive tune, tag @yappy_com on Instagram or TikTok and use the hashtag #christmashowlers in the post

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition deadline is December 19 and the best entries will be selected to appear in a compilation video or other social media post to be created and published by Yappy.