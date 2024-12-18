The Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has promised another weekend (and Monday) full of fun in the town centre.

On Saturday (December 21), people are invited to ‘be dazzled by the Interactive Bubble Show’, with the Bubble Elf in Montague Place from 1 to 2pm.

Saturday will also see Bath Place ‘transformed into a festive wonderland’ between 10am and 5pm.

The Worthing BID said: “Join us at the Christmas Market and shop from a fabulous selection of independent retailers offering unique gifts, delicious treats, and festive cheer.

“Support local, feel the magic, and tick off your Christmas list!”

On Sunday, people can ‘enjoy the beautiful sounds’ of the Worthing Silver Band, with two half-hour performances in South Street Square at 1pm and 2pm.

A Worthing BID spokesperson added: “Don’t forget to try free mini golf with Globetrotters Golf [between 11am and 4pm] at their Montague Place takeover!”

On Monday, the ‘amazing Roller Skating Present’ will glide through town with performances at 12.30pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

The BID said: “All events are free – come down with the family and soak up the festive vibes!”

Four days after Christmas – on December 29 – there is a chance for the little ones to meet Stich in Montague Place between 11 and 12pm.

All this comes after the launch of Worthing’s winter wonderland earlier this month. The BID promised ‘things we’ve never had before’ to kick-off residents’ festive celebrations.

This all kicked off with a Christmas market on Friday, November 29, followed by an evening filled with family-friendly entertainment.

The Worthing Winter Fest has been taking place every weekend in December. Last weekend saw two reindeers named Christmas and Vixen delight crowds of all ages.

Town centre manager Hannah Manzaroli said last month: "We will give people a really positive Christmas before making a longer term plan about how we can bring people into Worthing during the quieter months of January and February.

"We will have good things we’ve never had before – with Santa and performers dotted around the town doing performances with a big market in Montague Place. Everything we offer will be completely free. It will be nice for everyone to take part.”

1 . Worthing Winter Fest Crowds gathered in Worthing town centre to see two reindeers named Christmas and Vixen in what was a successful festive event Photo: Eddie Mitchell

