Busy month ahead at Worthing's cultural hub - here's what you need to know

Urszula Kasza: Inspired Motivation, May 10-15.

Spokesman Joe Cox said: “This month the West Sussex Art Society returns, as well as luscious lino-cuts by Suzy Riot, a first-time exhibition for Urszula Kasza and playful paintings from Mary Kinsella. We end the month and begin June with a group exhibition, 3Style, featuring three artists and three friends.”

West Sussex Art Society annual show, May 3-8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s time for the West Sussex Art Society Annual Show. During the exhibition, guest judge, sculptor Philip Jackson will select the recipient of the Juliet Pannett Rose Bowl for the best in show. Come along and witness the varied talents of artists and creatives from across the county.

Riot + Payne, May 10-15.

“Suzy Riot and Michele Payne have joined forces for this joint exhibition of colour and printmaking. Expect vibrant paintings and bold linocut prints in the gallery for one week only. Both local and both brilliant.”

Urszula Kasza: Inspired Motivation, May 10-15.

“Urszula is ready to inspire and motivate. After suffering a stroke at a young age, Urszula has used her love of art and creativity to keep positive. Her love of the natural world and foreign travels take centre stage in her diverse collection of oils, acrylics and colour pencil studies.”

Samuel Murdoch: Human Nature, May 17-22.

“Meet Barry. Barry is the brainchild of illustrator and Colonnade House studio member Samuel Murdoch. In this illustration exhibition you’ll find original paintings, drawings and prints exploring all things human, featuring Barry of course!”

Mary Kinsella: Sea Views & Other Stories, May 17-28.

“After a successful exhibition in 2020, Mary has taken the time to work on her latest collection of enchanting and lively paintings. Mary’s joy for life is evident in her colourful seascapes and entrancing large scale abstract pieces. Mary hopes you’ll leave her exhibition feeling inspired.”

Amélie Collyer: Botanicals, May 24-28.

“Just a stone’s throw away from Colonnade House, Amélie Collyer is bringing The Art House to the gallery. Like many of us, Amélie spent lockdown learning new creative processes and is now prepared to show her latest range of ceramics, paintings and beautifully upcycled furniture.

3Style, May 31-June 5.

“Three friends have come together in style this week. After rescheduling their exhibition from 2021; Amanda Booth, Angeline Pantall and Nicky Dawes are excited to present their atmospheric beach scenes, playful pet portraits and unique resin art creations. 3Style is open across the Platinum Jubilee, the perfect chance to be inspired by brilliant British art.”

Joe added: “Colonnade House is the home of local art in Worthing, showcasing work by painters, printmakers, sculptors and photographers. On the ground floor there are two gallery spaces, and on the upper three floors are ten studios available to rent to people working in the creative industries.”

colonnadehouse.co.uk/about.”

Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DH; Tuesday-Saturday (plus some Sundays), 10am-5pm.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way