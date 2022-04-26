Downton Abbey: A New Era: who is who and all you need to know

Downton Abbey: A New Era reunites the original principal cast. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic Westwill join the cast.
Hugh Bonneville, who lives near Midhurst, returns as Robert Crawley.
Downton creator Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes once again writes the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes.
BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) joined the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.
Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary
Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley
Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith
Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber
Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley
Dominic West as Guy Dexter
Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish
Allen Leech as Tom Branson
Imelda Staunton as Maud Bagshaw
Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates
Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick
Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith
Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley
Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter
Sophie McShera as Daisy
Penelope Wilton as Isobel Merton
Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow
Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes
Have you read: The Taxidermist's Daughter: This is the verdict of the arts critics of the national press
Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician