Downton Abbey: A New Era: who is who and all you need to know

The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:25 am
Hugh Bonneville

Downton Abbey: A New Era reunites the original principal cast. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic Westwill join the cast.

Hugh Bonneville, who lives near Midhurst, returns as Robert Crawley.

Downton creator Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes once again writes the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes.

BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) joined the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith

Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Imelda Staunton as Maud Bagshaw

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Sophie McShera as Daisy

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Merton

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes

