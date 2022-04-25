New choir puts emphasis on healing: This is how to join

Recovery Choir: Paula on the left and Hilary is on the right - pic by Richard Ryder

Hilary Bishop and Paula McGovern are launching the MusicSmart Recovery Choir.

They already run a small local business specialising in running community choirs with a view to giving concerts.

But concerts won’t be the aim for the Recovery Choir which will be much more about gathering in a safe space.

If people get the confidence to want to perform, Hilary and Paula will most likely direct them to one of their other choirs.

“This is just going to be about being together,” Paula said.

“Singing has proven benefits to help with those suffering and living with these issues and our gentle, positive approach will bring a feeling of well-being and also help with confidence.”

The choir sessions will be held at The Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis on a Wednesday morning from 11-12 and will include breathing exercises, singing and refreshments at the end.

“This will start on Wednesday, April 27 and we are asking anyone who is interested to drop us an email or phone us so that we can give more information and then they can book a place. Email us on [email protected] or call 07501923735 or 01243 842150.”

The first session is free just to see if you like it; after that it will be £5 per session that you attend.

“With our other choirs we have seen over the years the benefits people get from singing. Some people are carers and it’s their only night out or whatever. Our choirs are very much based around the community feeling. You don’t need to read music. You just come along and have a good time.

“With the Recovery Choir it will be, as I say, a slightly more gentle approach.

“If people need a carer to come along with them then that’s fine or if they’re suffering from anxiety or depression or loneliness and they want to bring a friend along just get through the door, that’s fine.

“Singing is good for breathing and for relaxation. It stimulates the brain and it releases the good hormones. It lifts you up and you come out feeling joyful and happy. Probably we don’t understand exactly why and how that happens and I should think it’s different for every single person because every single person has different needs. But people come and sit and relax in a safe space.

“It is a very contained space. People won’t be able to see in and people won’t feel threatened or embarrassed. Hopefully they can just come and be together and enjoy all the benefits of singing.

“I do think more people are struggling now because of the pandemic, particularly the loneliness and the anxiety that people still feel. We have not yet got all our people back to singing because some people are still feeling anxious and I think there are a lot more anxious people because of the pandemic. A lot of people have been shut up for two years; some people have lost their businesses; some people are suffering from long Covid.

“But I think singing can help all these people. We’ve been in touch with all sorts of organisations, the stroke organisation and wellbeing organisations and we’ve been in touch with all the doctors surgeries and they are giving out leaflets.

“Really for this choir I think we need a minimum of 15. We already have a choir there on Fridays and we’ve got 40 to 50 people in that but I think the ideal would be to keep the Recovery Choir quite small so that people don’t feel anxious about coming and joining a larger group.

“Maybe about 30 would be ideal and if there are more, then perhaps we can set up another one.”

