Plans to revamp play area at popular Brighton park

The city council has announced a revamp of the play area at Queens Park and 11 more will be improved over the next 15 months.

Brighton and Hove City Council wants to hear from residents to find out how they’d like to see it improved.

They’re working with closely with the Friends of Queens Park to establish plans for refurbishing some of the equipment within the play area.

A consultation is open from February 25 until April 8.

Councillor Amy Heley, co-chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “Play spaces are a great community asset, that are utilised by everyone.

“The Queens Park consultation is the last of the 2021 programme, with 24 out of 25 being refurbished by March 2022, and this is your chance to play a part in the re-development of these areas.

“Being outside is great for children; exploring, playing and having fun. This is why we’re focusing on our play parks to create areas where everyone can enjoy the outdoors.

“We have invested a total of £2.2m in play equipment, restoring these well-used areas for children all over the city. This is an incredible achievement by those officers who have been working tirelessly to implement this programme.

“A further 11 sites will have refurbishment works completed before May 2023.

“It’s really important that we hear your views. Please encourage your friends, your caregivers, your parents and your grandparents to complete the questionnaire too!”

To give your views on how the play area should be improved click here

