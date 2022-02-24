Southern Water offers support with clean-up after burst water main at Hove Lagoon

Water could be seen gushing all over the grass and into the Hove Lagoon after Storm Eunice is believed to have caused a pipe to burst.

Hove councillor Robert Nemeth said the leak, which started sometime during Friday night, had resulted in the lagoon being filled with water when it had just been drained ready for cleaning.

He said: “It’s hugely unfortunate that the lagoon has been filled with fresh water during the one time that it needs to be emptied. Filling is usually quite the process in itself and involves much work by Lagoon Watersports through pumping seawater over several weeks when the tide is high. Emptying is now undertaken every year or two during the winter but it is not quite as simple as pulling the plug out.

The water could be seen gushing down the steps towards the lagoon

"A race to empty using expensive pumps was already underway before this incident took place. It will now be much harder to open in time. I hope that Southern Water works with Lagoon Watersports to put this right.”

A Southern Water spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience a burst water main near to Hove Lagoon has caused the leisure facility. The burst was reported to us just before midday (Saturday) and we were on-site quickly and had isolated the burst by 3pm – completing a full repair before 6pm. We will support the water sport company with the resulting clean-up.”

The grass area near the lagoon was flooded

