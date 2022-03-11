Tips on how to spoil your pet on a budget

One of the best ways to spoil your pets without spending loads of money is to give them your time. Play fun games, such as a scavenger hunt which is especially fun for dogs.

“Pets bring us a lot of happiness and joy, but they can cost a lot of money. For example a large breed dog could cost you as much as £30,000 over their lifetime. However, there are lots of ways to spoil your pet without spending much money and even for free,” said PDSA Vet Nurse Claire Roberts.

Picture: Unsplash

You can also create fun areas around the house and garden. Cats like to be up high so you can put up cheap shelves for them to explore. Rabbits may also like some perches in their enclosure. Cardboard boxes are great for cats and rabbits to hide in, cut some holes in the side for them to get in and out and to look through to keep watch. Cats will also enjoy playing stalking games from inside the box.

In the garden you can create a ‘dig-pit’ for your dog- an area of soil that’s just for them to dig in. Rabbits will also enjoy a dig-pit. Encourage your pet to dig in the spot and give them plenty of treats and praise when they do it right.

For dogs, you can also treat them outside of the house. Try a new walking route or area and allow them to fully explore and sniff to their heart’s content.

If you want a new toy for your pet, you can save money by making your own using bits and bobs from around the house, such as cardboard, paper and old fabric. You can find lots of ideas for this on the internet- just make sure all play is safe and supervised, and check the toys regularly for any loose bits that your pet could swallow. Why not try hiding food in the toys for added fun?

For cats, make your own scratching posts out of cheap materials such as a drainpipe wrapped in sisal twine, leftover pieces of carpet or bits of corrugated cardboard stuck together. This may have the added benefit of distracting cats from scratching your furniture!

Finally, keeping your pets healthy can help you to save money in the long run, so keep vaccinations up to date, make sure they are a healthy weight and speak to your vet if you have any concerns.”