11 Bexhill restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 17:34 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.” Here are the 9 establishments in the Bexhill chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024. They are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

Trattoria Italiana, 64 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1AX. Pic: Google

1. Trattoria Italiana

Trattoria Italiana, 64 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1AX. Pic: Google Photo: Google

The Chilli Tree, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google

2. The Chilli Tree.jpg

The Chilli Tree, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google Photo: Google

Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google

3. Rose & Crown

Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google Photo: Google

Picasso Express, 12 Western Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Pic: Google

4. Picasso Express

Picasso Express, 12 Western Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Pic: Google Photo: Google

