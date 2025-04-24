21 Hastings and St Leonards restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

Here are the 21 establishments chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024.

They are listed in no particular order.

Are your favourites on the list?

La Bella Vista, 8 Grand Parade, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 0DD. Pic: staff

1. La Bella Vista

La Bella Vista, 8 Grand Parade, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 0DD. Pic: staff Photo: Staff

Yaaze Cafe Bistro & Meze Bar, 15 Denmark Pl, Hastings, TN34 1PF. Pic: Google

2. Yaaze Cafe Bistro & Meze Bar

Yaaze Cafe Bistro & Meze Bar, 15 Denmark Pl, Hastings, TN34 1PF. Pic: Google Photo: Google

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, 21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea, TN37 6DU. Pic: Google

3. Remy's Cafe Kulinarya

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, 21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea, TN37 6DU. Pic: Google Photo: Pic: Google

Liban Coast, 13 Marine Ct, Saint Leonards-on-sea ,TN38 0DX. Pic: Google

4. Liban Coast

Liban Coast, 13 Marine Ct, Saint Leonards-on-sea ,TN38 0DX. Pic: Google Photo: Pic: Google

