It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

Here are the 21 establishments chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024.

They are listed in no particular order.

Are your favourites on the list?

See also:

1 . La Bella Vista La Bella Vista, 8 Grand Parade, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 0DD. Pic: staff Photo: Staff

2 . Yaaze Cafe Bistro & Meze Bar Yaaze Cafe Bistro & Meze Bar, 15 Denmark Pl, Hastings, TN34 1PF. Pic: Google Photo: Google

3 . Remy's Cafe Kulinarya Remy's Cafe Kulinarya, 21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea, TN37 6DU. Pic: Google Photo: Pic: Google