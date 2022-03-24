Brunch at Kaya in the Park, Horsham

15 Mother’s Day meal deals and treats in Horsham

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday (March 27) and this is a list of 15 food-based treats and deals on offer in the Horsham district.

By Megan O’Neill
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 6:39 pm

Many restaurants and tea rooms are offering Mother’s Day deals, from brunch to afternoon tea to set dinner menus.

Here is a list of 15 places in and around the Horsham district that are offering meal deals and afternoon teas this Mother’s Day.

All photos from Google Maps.

See more: 15 cosy village pubs to visit in Horsham

Have you read? 10 best restaurants with delivery in Horsham

1.

South Lodge, Lower Beeding South Lodge offer a luxury afternoon tea which is the perfect Mother's Day treat. There are various homemade savoury and sweet treats so visit https://www.exclusive.co.uk/south-lodge/food/afternoon-tea/afternoon-tea-menu/ to book. Photo from Google Maps.

Photo Sales

2.

Ask Italian, Horsham. Ask Italian have a special set menu this Mother's Day offering 3 courses and a glass of bubbly for £24.95 Visit https://www.askitalian.co.uk/menus/mothers-day-set-menu/starters Photo from Google Maps

Photo Sales

3.

Bills Horsham. Bills has a special Mother's Day menu with a selection of sharers, starters, mains, desserts and drinks on offer. Visit https://www.bills-website.co.uk/downloads/pdf-menus/240/Mother%27s%20Day%20Menu.pdf Photo from Google Maps.

Photo Sales

4.

Stooks at Newbridge Nurseries. Mother's Day menu with a 2 course meal for £21.95 and a 3 course meal for £25.95. All mums will recieve a glass of Prosecco on arrival. Various starter, main and dessert options available. Booking and pre-ordering is essential. Visit https://www.bluediamond.gg/restaurant/stooks-caf%C3%A9-newbridge Photo from Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4