15 Mother’s Day meal deals and treats in Horsham

Many restaurants and tea rooms are offering Mother’s Day deals, from brunch to afternoon tea to set dinner menus.
Here is a list of 15 places in and around the Horsham district that are offering meal deals and afternoon teas this Mother’s Day.
All photos from Google Maps.
1.
South Lodge, Lower Beeding South Lodge offer a luxury afternoon tea which is the perfect Mother's Day treat. There are various homemade savoury and sweet treats so visit https://www.exclusive.co.uk/south-lodge/food/afternoon-tea/afternoon-tea-menu/ to book. Photo from Google Maps.
2.
Ask Italian, Horsham. Ask Italian have a special set menu this Mother's Day offering 3 courses and a glass of bubbly for £24.95
Visit https://www.askitalian.co.uk/menus/mothers-day-set-menu/starters Photo from Google Maps
3.
Bills Horsham. Bills has a special Mother's Day menu with a selection of sharers, starters, mains, desserts and drinks on offer.
Visit https://www.bills-website.co.uk/downloads/pdf-menus/240/Mother%27s%20Day%20Menu.pdf Photo from Google Maps.
4.
Stooks at Newbridge Nurseries. Mother's Day menu with a 2 course meal for £21.95 and a 3 course meal for £25.95. All mums will recieve a glass of Prosecco on arrival. Various starter, main and dessert options available. Booking and pre-ordering is essential.
Visit https://www.bluediamond.gg/restaurant/stooks-caf%C3%A9-newbridge Photo from Google Maps