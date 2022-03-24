Horsham’s 10 best restaurants with delivery

If you want delicious food delivered right to your door, this list is for you.
This list is based on Trip Advisor ratings and reviews from March 2022.
All photos from Google Maps.
1.
Zeytin 3 Denne Road, Horsham, RH12 Turkish restaurant in Horsham with a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor One reviewer said: "The app was easy to use and delivery was confirmed and on time which is great on a busy Saturday night." Information from Trip Advisor and photo from Google Maps
2.
Horsham Tandoori 42 East Street, Horsham, RH12 Indian restaurant in Horsham with a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor One reviewer said: "We regularly order from here, always super fast delivery and friendly service with delicious food every single time." Information from Trip Advisor and photo from Google Maps
3.
The Shish 8 Queen Street, Horsham, RH13 Turkish restaurant in Horsham with a 5 star rating on Trip Advisor One reviewer said: "Customer service is excellent, delivery is excellent and the food is consistently of the highest quality standards." Information from Trip Advisor and photo from Google Maps
4.
Indish 41 Springfield Road, Horsham, RH12 Indian restaurant in Horsham with a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor One reviewer said: "Awesome customer service, fast delivery and really, really tasty food." Information from Trip Advisor and photo from Google Maps