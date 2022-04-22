15 pizza restaurants in Horsham and Mid Sussex

All photos are from Google Maps and all details from Google Reviews and Trip Advisor.
1.
Monte Forte. 18 East Street, Horsham, RH12 1HL. 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor. One review said: "best pizza and wonderful attentive staff". Another review said: "best pizza in Horsham".
2.
LaPiazzetta. 5 Bishopric, Horsham, RH12 1QA. 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "Best pizza I've ever consumed".
3.
Zizzi. South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LU.
3.5 stars on Trip Advisor with one reviewer saying: "Authentic Italian pizzas from wood fire oven." Another review said: "excellent quality of pizzas".
4.
The Real Pizza Company. 53A Heathcote Dr, East Grinstead, RH19 1NB.
4.6 stars on Google Reviews. One review said: "favourite local pizza takeaway, high quality ingredients and good service." Another reviewer said: "this is proper Italian pizza".
