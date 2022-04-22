15 pizza restaurants in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex. Horsham East Street. Photo from Google Street View

15 pizza restaurants in Horsham and Mid Sussex

Here is a guide to 15 pizza restaurants in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex.

By Megan O’Neill
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 3:38 pm

All photos are from Google Maps and all details from Google Reviews and Trip Advisor.

1.

Monte Forte. 18 East Street, Horsham, RH12 1HL. 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor. One review said: "best pizza and wonderful attentive staff". Another review said: "best pizza in Horsham". Photo from Google Maps and details from Trip Advisor.

2.

LaPiazzetta. 5 Bishopric, Horsham, RH12 1QA. 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor. One reviewer said: "Best pizza I've ever consumed". Photo from Google maps and details from Trip Advisor.

3.

Zizzi. South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LU. 3.5 stars on Trip Advisor with one reviewer saying: "Authentic Italian pizzas from wood fire oven." Another review said: "excellent quality of pizzas". Photo from Google Maps and details from Trip Advisor.

4.

The Real Pizza Company. 53A Heathcote Dr, East Grinstead, RH19 1NB. 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. One review said: "favourite local pizza takeaway, high quality ingredients and good service." Another reviewer said: "this is proper Italian pizza". Photo from Google Maps and details from Google Reviews.

