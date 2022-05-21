18 cafes near Horsham for tea and cake this Jubilee bank holiday

Here is a guide to 18 cafes in near Horsham that serve delicious teas, coffees and cakes.
Information and reviews from Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.
All photos from Google Maps street view.
1. Benches and Beans, Horsham
10 Middle St, Horsham RH12 1NW. 4.4 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said: "Great selection of teas, coffees, home cooked food and home made cakes". Another reviewer said: "A very brilliant coffee shop with great quality food and the lovely decor". Photo from Google Maps.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Pretty Things, Horsham
4 Park Pl, Horsham RH12 1DG. 4.2 stars on Google Reviews. One review said: "Great place for excellent food and hot drinks, the coffee is delicious!" Pretty Things hosted a Jubilee cake baking competition with the winning entry being sold throughout June.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Kaya in the Park, Horsham
The Stable Block, North St, Horsham RH12 1RJ. 4.4 stars on Google Reviews. One review said: "Music floating across the area made it the perfect place to sit and relax". Another reviewer said: "Wonderful atmosphere, very pleasant staff, excellent service and great food." Visit the website at https://www.kayainthepark.co.uk/
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Milk Churn, Rudgwick
Lynwick Street, Rudgwick, Horsham RH12 3DH. 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. Following the success of their Charmer on Toast trailers, the owners built a coffee shop on the farm in order to show case its products. One review said: "Friendly staff serving the best chocolate brownie and coffee." Visit the website at https://www.bookhamharrison.co.uk/the-milk-churn
Photo: Google Maps