18 cafes near Horsham for tea and cake this Jubilee bank holiday

4. The Milk Churn, Rudgwick

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick, Horsham RH12 3DH. 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. Following the success of their Charmer on Toast trailers, the owners built a coffee shop on the farm in order to show case its products. One review said: "Friendly staff serving the best chocolate brownie and coffee." Visit the website at https://www.bookhamharrison.co.uk/the-milk-churn

Photo: Google Maps