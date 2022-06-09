18 pubs and bars in Horsham town to take your dad this Father's Day

All photos from Google Maps.
1. The Black Jug
31 North St, Horsham RH12 1RJ. 4.4 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "nice selection of fine beers and wines, special weekly Gin options available." Another reviewer said, "excellent pub. Always busy. Good selection of real ales. Good food."
2. M Bar
Unit 19 Piries Place, Horsham RH12 1EH. 4.3 stars on Google Reviews. One review said, "the atmosphere was busy and fun, lots of small groups eating and having spectacular looking cocktails, but we were absolutely blown away by the food." Another reviewer said, "came for dinner and cocktails last night. We had the Treasure Chest of cocktails which is hilariously theatrical and pretentious (in the best way!)."
3. The Kings Arms
64 Bishopric, Horsham RH12 1QN. 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "The king's arms is a classic pub run by two of the most amazing people. The beer is excellent the food even better". Another review said, "great pub, lovely atmosphere, amazing beers, welcoming staff! Lovely beer garden in the summer."
4. The Boars Head
Worthing Rd, Horsham RH13 0AD. 4.5 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "The Boar's Head has never let me down. A destination pub with THE most delicious food. The staff are all adorable and couldn't be more accommodating. The decor is warm and cozy, rustic yet classy. I have no hesitation to HIGHLY recommend this pub."
