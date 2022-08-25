18 pubs and bars in Horsham town to visit on August bank holiday

All photos from Google Maps.
1. The Kings Arms
64 Bishopric, Horsham RH12 1QN. 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "The king's arms is a classic pub run by two of the most amazing people. The beer is excellent the food even better". Another review said, "great pub, lovely atmosphere, amazing beers, welcoming staff! Lovely beer garden in the summer."
2. The Boars Head
Worthing Rd, Horsham RH13 0AD. 4.5 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "The Boar's Head has never let me down. A destination pub with THE most delicious food. The staff are all adorable and couldn't be more accommodating. The decor is warm and cozy, rustic yet classy. I have no hesitation to HIGHLY recommend this pub."
3. The Crown
Carfax, Horsham RH12 1DW. 4.2 stars on Google Reviews. One review said, "Love the Crown, there's always a good ambiance, food is great and I love the selection of drinks." Another reviewer said, "Absolutely love this place !!! A great pub , great food , great atmosphere , great staff led by an amazing manager who brings life to the pub !!"
4. The Black Jug
31 North St, Horsham RH12 1RJ. 4.4 stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer said, "nice selection of fine beers and wines, special weekly Gin options available." Another reviewer said, "excellent pub. Always busy. Good selection of real ales. Good food."
