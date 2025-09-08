Two East Sussex pubs feature in a list of the top 8 UK inns to enjoy a cosy autumn micro-break.

A list of 38 top tips for Autumn has been compiled by The Times newspaper.

Among the list are its 'Eight cosy pubs for a micro-break'.

The two East Sussex venues to feature are The Star at Alfriston and The George in Rye.

It describes The Star as: "A characterful 15th century inn in the pretty village of Alfriston with immaculate rooms, beautifully designed (and run) by the renowned Polizzi mother-and-daughter hotelier team."

It says of The George: "In antiques shop-filled Rye, this 16th century inn has electrically decorated bedrooms and a top restaurant."

See also:

1 . _jon3902.JPG The Star in Alfriston (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . The George in Rye The George in Rye Photo: staff