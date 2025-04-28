Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.” Here are the 9 establishments in the Bexhill chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024. They are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

1 . Trattoria Italiana Trattoria Italiana, 64 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1AX. Pic: Google Photo: Google

2 . The Chilli Tree.jpg The Chilli Tree, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google Photo: Google

3 . Rose & Crown Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 5HH. Pic: Google Photo: Google