9 of the best pubs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Crawley for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 9 best pubs in the Town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Crawley's pub scene, though. It didn't seem to know The Black Dog had closed some years ago and some of the names of the pubs on the list were not correct.

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

A contemporary pub with a stylish interior and a menu of classic pub dishes. The New Moon also offers a range of drinks, including craft beers and cocktails

1. The New Moon

A contemporary pub with a stylish interior and a menu of classic pub dishes. The New Moon also offers a range of drinks, including craft beers and cocktails Photo: Accredited

Located within The Hawth Theatre, this modern pub serves a variety of drinks and food in a stylish setting. Perfect for a pre-show drink or a night out

2. The Hawth

Located within The Hawth Theatre, this modern pub serves a variety of drinks and food in a stylish setting. Perfect for a pre-show drink or a night out Photo: Accredited

A spacious pub with a large beer garden, perfect for enjoying a pint in the sunshine. The Jubilee Oak also offers live sports on TV and regular quiz nights

3. The Jubilee Oak

A spacious pub with a large beer garden, perfect for enjoying a pint in the sunshine. The Jubilee Oak also offers live sports on TV and regular quiz nights Photo: Accredited

A welcoming pub with a relaxed vibe, serving a selection of real ales and pub classics. The Downsman also offers live music and themed food nights

4. The Downsman

A welcoming pub with a relaxed vibe, serving a selection of real ales and pub classics. The Downsman also offers live music and themed food nights Photo: Accredited

