Crawley Town player ratings - how did injury-hit Reds get on at Port Vale?

It was a tough afternoon for Crawley Town at Vale Park on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th March 2022, 12:28 pm
Crawley Town player ratings

As well as losing 4-1 to Port Vale, the Reds suffered more injuries to key defenders.

These are the player ratings for the Port Vale match on Saturday from the supporters.

Not one of his better games, kicking was off and maybe at fault for the second goal

One of the better players in a Crawley shirt, did little wrong, kept battling
Clearly out of sorts, just coming back from injury, picked up another in the second half and was substituted
The best of the team - man of the match performance, but went off with a broken collarbone which disrupted the side.
Like Davies tried all game but had to keep to his defensive duties
Wasn't at his best but kept the side ticking, had to go into a centre back position to cover the injuries
Not one of his better game which the midfield became overrun
Another sold performance in a team that were having an off day.
Covered a lot of the pitch but didn't give the forwards lot of help
Didn't create anything up front - needs to get back to full fitness
Another coming back from injury although tried his best it just didn't happen for him
On for Payne at half time - played in a more defensive roll which meant he couldn't get forward
- Sub on for Francillette - was again used in a defensive roll
Came on for Tony Craig only to be replaced by Mark Marshall after 10 minutes with concussion from a heavy collision
Played well for the first 20 minutes and took the lead, some poor decision making saw the home side take the lead before half time and then with the injuries to both centre backs the team were up against it and did well to keep it to only conceding 4.
