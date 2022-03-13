Crawley Town player ratings - how did injury-hit Reds get on at Port Vale?

Crawley Town player ratings

As well as losing 4-1 to Port Vale, the Reds suffered more injuries to key defenders.

These are the player ratings for the Port Vale match on Saturday from the supporters.

Not one of his better games, kicking was off and maybe at fault for the second goal

One of the better players in a Crawley shirt, did little wrong, kept battling

Clearly out of sorts, just coming back from injury, picked up another in the second half and was substituted

The best of the team - man of the match performance, but went off with a broken collarbone which disrupted the side.

Like Davies tried all game but had to keep to his defensive duties

Wasn't at his best but kept the side ticking, had to go into a centre back position to cover the injuries

Not one of his better game which the midfield became overrun

Another sold performance in a team that were having an off day.

Covered a lot of the pitch but didn't give the forwards lot of help

Didn't create anything up front - needs to get back to full fitness

Another coming back from injury although tried his best it just didn't happen for him

On for Payne at half time - played in a more defensive roll which meant he couldn't get forward

- Sub on for Francillette - was again used in a defensive roll

Came on for Tony Craig only to be replaced by Mark Marshall after 10 minutes with concussion from a heavy collision