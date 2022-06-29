Brighton set to host its first mindful drinking festival at The Open Market

People will be able to try more than 40 low and no alcohol drinks at Brighton’s first Mindful Drinking Festival next week.
Club Soda is bringing the festival to the Open Market in London Road, Brighton, on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.
The free to attend festival is supported by Noughty Alcohol Free Sparkling Wines and will include lots of low and no alcohol drinks to try; a cocktail masterclasses, beer tastings and drink talks with local experts; and talks and panels by influencers and experts on changing drinking habits and living healthier lifestyles.
Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby MBE said: “A festival in Brighton has been a long-time in the planning. We are so glad this is our first big event after covid.
"You don’t have to be alcohol-free to come along, you may just want to swap out a few alcoholic drinks for something a bit healthier. So, whether you’re going sugar-free, on a fitness regime, drinking more mindfully, or going alcohol-free, we think you will find something to hit the spot.”
Club Soda said it is committed to creating a world in which people drink more mindfully and live well and it supports individuals to:
· Change their drinking habits by cutting down, taking a break or stopping for good
· Choose better alcohol-free drinks by discovering the best low and no alcohol brands
· Connect with others through online communities, and events like the Mindful Drinking Festival
Amanda Thomson founder of Noughty Alcohol Free Sparkling Wines said: “It’s such a pleasure to be partnering with Club Soda for this inspired festival. Brighton is the perfect summer location for our alcohol-free bubbles. We very much look forward to popping corks with everyone in the South East!”
Find out more at: Mindful Drinking Festival - Everything in Moderation. Except Flavour.
