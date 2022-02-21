New improved Brighton club promises ‘Ibiza beach and sunset experience’.

A Brighton nightclub has promised a ‘true Ibiza beach and sunset experience’ at a venue on Brighton Beach.

Work has begun on a £200k refurbishment The Shooshh Beach Club, which is based in front of the seafront Shooshh night club on Kings Road.

Firebreathers, stiltwalkers, DJs and musicians are also on the agenda for this coming summer.

Shooshh Beach Club

A spokesperson for venue said: “For those seeking that true Ibiza beach and sunset experience, forget flights to the White Isle and look no further than The Shooshh Beach Club, set to launch in Brighton this year in early summer.

“Thanks to the leading Sussex nightlife brand Shooshh, the £200,000 Shooshh Beach Club will be positioned in front of the notorious superclub Shooshh, directly on Brighton’s famous paradisiacal beach.

“The beach club will set a new standard in the UK for that true Ibiza beach club experience, with guests able to enjoy sensational sunrise to sunset panoramic sea views, framed by both of Brighton’s iconic piers.

“With a range of dining options available, paired with one of the most extensive curated cocktail menus in the city, guests can experience the vibrant daytime atmosphere as they soak up the sounds of the seafront in their stunning cabana.

Shooshh Beach Club

“As they while away the hours, guests will witness the hedonistic glamour from dusk until sunset, as the club moves seamlessly into its twilight mode. Ready to provide the soundtrack to your summer at the Shooshh Beach Club is an incredible lineup of the biggest DJs and music brands who are set to take over the venue, inviting guests to party under the stars until the early hours.

“With fire breathers, stilt walkers, angle grinders and pyrotechnics providing the spectacular visuals and spotlight instrumental performances from saxophonists to trumpets, prepare for Ibiza’s most glamorous and atmospheric energy to be brought directly to Brighton’s very own beach.”